If you're planning to travel this holiday season, the best booking window for flight deals begins this week.

According to AAA, the best time to buy flights begins Sept. 25 and goes through Oct. 27. This booking window applies to flights for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday.

"Holiday travelers should make their plans now and begin booking flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas as early as Wednesday, Sept. 25 for the best deals and availability," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a release.

The travel company says people who book 28-60 days out from Thanksgiving get a good price. Though "procrastinating travelers" can find better pricing by booking 7-13 days before the holiday, AAA says there will be limited availability.

AAA says flying on Monday before Thanksgiving has the lowest average ticket price and is a lighter travel day. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the most expensive and are the heaviest travel days.

For Christmas, AAA says 61-90 days before the holiday (Sept. 26-Oct. 25) is the sweet spot for booking holiday flights.

The company says Dec. 22 is the busiest air travel day of the holiday week, but Dec. 26 has the highest average ticket price for the week.

For both holidays, AAA recommends researching flights and booking by Oct. 27 for the best deals and flexibility.

Travel + Leisure talked to The Points Guy, a consumer deals and advice website, which said the Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest air travel days of the year. Executive editorial director Scott Mayerowitz recommend booking a good flight you see now rather than waiting for a better deal to come along.

The Points Guy also recommends booking at least two weeks out and, if you can, fly on the holiday itself for the cheapest rates.

