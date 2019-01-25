The Federal Aviation Administration had implemented a ground stop at New York's LaGuardia airport Friday morning. The ground stop has since been lifted, but delays are still expected.

CBS New York confirmed the ground stop and delays are due to staffing shortages amid the ongoing government shutdown. Significant shortages were noted at centers in Washington D.C.(ZDC) and Jacksonville (ZJX). Tampa International Airport and other airports around the country were also experiencing delays.

But what do staffing shortages at air traffic control centers have to do with flight delays?

What's an air route traffic control center?

An ARTCC is a "facility established to provide air traffic control service to aircraft operating in (Instrument Flight Rules) flight plans within controlled airspace." In short, these control centers serve planes already en route to their destinations, normally when they're at high altitudes.

The FAA said there are 20 of these centers in the continental U.S.

What does the air traffic control center in Jacksonville do?

The Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center (ZJX) is responsible for about 210,000 square miles of the southern U.S. This center works closely with controllers in Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Pensacola and Tampa.

According to a profile by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, controllers at ZJX are known for their skills at providing air traffic service during notorious severe weather in Florida like thunderstorms and lightning.

Action News Jax reported Thursday an air traffic control at ZJX said the ongoing government shutdown was creating a safety risk. More than 200 controllers at the center were working despite knowing they'll soon miss another paycheck.

Air traffic controller Paul Behan told Action News Jax that every day, he and his team make sure nearly 9,000 planes get to their destinations safely. At any one time, one controller could have between five and 15 planes on their radar scope.

Fewer controllers reporting to work could mean those who are working have to keep track of more planes in the sky.

No pay for those controlling the safety of the skies

The New York Times reported Friday that significant flight delays were being noted nationwide. The FAA said the delays were a result of more air traffic controllers calling out sick amid the government shutdown.

Notable shortages were being reported at centers in Washington D.C. and Jacksvonille, causing delays at airports along the eastern U.S. as far north as Boston. The Times reported LaGuardia had been closed off to arriving flights from others cities "because it was so crowded with planes taking off and landing."

Like other federal employees, controllers have been working without pay for more than a month. The FAA said it was rerouting planes and slowing some air traffic to cope amid a large number of controllers calling out sick.

In a joint statement, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association International and Association of Flight Attendants detailed "serious safety concerns" because of the shutdown.

"Staffing in our air traffic control facilities is already at a 30-year low and controllers are only able to maintain the system’s efficiency and capacity by working overtime, including 10-hour days and 6-day workweeks at many of our nation’s busiest facilities," President Sara Nelson said in a statement.

