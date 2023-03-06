I-275 northbound lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge to close overnight Tuesday

The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heads up, drivers!

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, northbound lanes on Interstate 275 toward the Howard Frankland Bridge between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will be closed.

Lanes will be closed overnight and into early Wednesday morning. They are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m., March 8, the Florida Department of Transportation wrote on its website.

Other roadways to assist drivers with detours, such as Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Memorial Highway, will remain open and can be used as an alternative route during the 1-275 lane closure.

The full detour map can be seen below.

"Motorists should add approximately 30 minutes of travel time as traffic congestion and delays may occur while traveling on these roadways during this nighttime detour," FDOT wrote on its website.

The closure is scheduled to help crews install two overhead sign structures as part of the interstate's new southbound bridge project between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Temporary signage and electronic message boards will be in place to remind I-275 northbound drivers about the closure.