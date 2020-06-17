RV sales increase ahead of summer vacation season

TAMPA, Fla. — Some families are looking to hit the open road this summer, opting to either buy or rent an RV instead of flying to a vacation destination.
RV sales are up more than 10 percent over this same time last year.
Watch the video above as 10 Tampa Bay Photojournalist Bert Moreno takes you to a local dealer to see what's driving the trends.
If you are planning to take an RV across state lines, you might want to do your homework first. Different states have different guidelines, and it might be harder to find a place to stop with the closures. Click here for a travel guide from the National Governor’s Association.
While you might think of motorhomes as just those ones that are as big as a bus, there are ones that are smaller and based on a van or truck platform. According to Consumer Reports, prices range from $90,000 to $400,000 or more for larger models.
