Cancellations, delays continue at Tampa International Airport

Many flights were impacted over the weekend due to weather and major storms across the country.

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from the Tampa International Airport can expect more cancellations and delays Monday following a weekend where thousands of flights were canceled across the country.

According to TPA spokesperson Beau Zimmer, as of 4 a.m., 33 flights have been canceled and 28 flights are anticipated to be delayed.

This means it's a good idea to check with your airline on your flight status. You can also check the status of your flight on Tampa International Airport's website.

Zimmer says the numbers will likely change as the day goes on. He adds, "a lot of the delays and cancelations have to do with weather and some major storms that impacted flights across the country over the weekend. When those flights get canceled, then the aircraft and crews aren’t in place for the next day’s flights."

Travelers also saw multiple cancelations and delays over the weekend at the airport. According to TPA, a combined total of 107 flights were canceled and 281 were delayed on Saturday and Sunday.

For Monday, Zimmer says the airport anticipates about 40,000 travelers.

The travel woes are being felt across the country. As of 4:15 a.m. Monday, 1,696 flights have been canceled in the U.S. and 448 flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware.

These cancelations and delays follow a weekend where more than 5,300 flights in the U.S. were grounded, causing "absolute mayhem" for many.

Saturday's mass cancellations were the highest since just before Christmas when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.

These latest cancellations, however, appear to be mostly due to weather and storms.