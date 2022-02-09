Tracking Labor Day weekend travel at Tampa International Airport

TPA is expecting 340,000 passengers over the holiday weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is expecting another busy weekend leading up to Labor Day.

The airport is expecting 340,000 passengers, which is one percent more than last year's numbers. Staff said passenger numbers now meet or exceed pre-pandemic traffic on peak days.

While travel in September and October is typically slower, TPA said the demand keeps growing, especially in the Tampa Bay area.

The airport is giving travelers a heads-up when it comes to parking. Staff said the short-term parking garage will be affected due to demand.

Staff recommends drivers picking up passengers should use the "Cell Phone Waiting Lot" or the "Blue Express Curbside Arrivals" lanes. Passengers may also book their parking spots online ahead of time.

A blue express curbside is also available for passengers flying but not checking a bag in order to save time. TPA says this will "allow passengers to get to and from their gates faster, bypassing the ticketing or bag claim levels and improving the overall experience."