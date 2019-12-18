NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A California man says he was kicked off a flight because of his pet opossum.

Gerald Tautenhahn says he flew to Austin, Texas from Long Beach, California on a JetBlue flight with no issues.

Speaking to CBSLA, Tautenhahn said when he was set to fly back to California, an air marshal told him he couldn't bring his pet opossum, Zatara, on the plane.

"I did my homework and I was allowed to fly out there, the least you can do is let me return home with her," Tautenhahn said.

Tautenhahn said an airline representative said the company made a mistake letting him bring Zatara on the flight to Texas.

Tautenhahn ended up staying in Austin four days longer and booked a flight on United and paid a pet fee. He wasn't asked what was in the approved carrier and he was able to fly back to California.

