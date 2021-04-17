National Parks Week: 15 facts about America's National Parks System

The National Park Service manages and preserves more than 400 different parks, including 63 national parks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — April 17 mark the beginning of National Parks Week, which celebrates, as author Wallace Stegner once said, "America's best idea."

In 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant established the country's first national park in Yellowstone. Nearly 150 years later, the National Park Service manages and preserves more than 400 different parks, including 63 national parks, 115 national monuments and memorials and more than 150 historic sites and battlefields, according to the NPS.

In all, the National Parks Service has preserved 85 million acres. All 50 states, Washington DC and several official US territories have land managed by the National Park System.

Each April, the National Parks Service celebrates National Parks week to encourage people to, "... explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture..." Parks across the country will hold special programs, events and digital experiences for people to enjoy, according to NPS.

Park Rx Day (Fee free day)

Volunteer Sunday

Military Monday

Transformation Tuesday

Wayback Wednesday

Earth Day

Friendship Friday

National Junior Ranger Day

BARK Ranger Day

America's National Park: Fast Facts