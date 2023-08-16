New cell phone lot opens at SRQ as airport continues to expand

Drivers waiting to pick up their loved ones can take advantage of all-new bathrooms and vending machines until they get the call to head to the terminal.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — As Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to expand, leaders unveiled a new addition aimed at easing the pickup process.

A new and improved cell phone lot opened at SRQ last week at 1180 Rental Car Road, directly across from the previous, smaller lot.

The 124-spot paved lot features five handicapped spaces and offers easy access from Old Bradenton Road or the main airport entrance off University Parkway. Plus, the lot is secured with fencing and full LED lighting.

Drivers waiting to pick up their loved ones can take advantage of all-new bathrooms and vending machines until they get the call to take the short drive to the front of the terminal.

“Oh, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a nice place to park compared to what we used to have. Vending machine and bathrooms – can’t beat it," one guest said.

Two 8’x16’ flight information screens are scheduled to be installed within the next six months to provide guests with real-time flight arrival information. But in the meantime, guests are encouraged to download the free AeroCloud app to track flight times.

“The new Cell Phone Lot will offer the amenities necessary to ease the process of waiting for arriving passengers at SRQ. We encourage all airport patrons to use this new lot, or park in our short-term parking lot, when picking up passengers at the airport," SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said in a statement.