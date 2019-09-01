United Airlines started enforcing new restrictions on emotional support animals this week.

The airline is now among several that do not allow them on flights longer than eight hours.

For some people, this new policy will keep them from boarding a plane. However, there are alternatives to comfort animals.

It comes down to a fear a flying for many people. It's a big reason people will bring an animal with them on a plane.

There are ways you can overcome that fear.

It's the few who ruin it for the many. From peacocks to pigs, people have flown with just about any mammal under the guise of "emotional support."

Research has shown that having your pet with you can lower your blood pressure, heart rate and help keep anxiety at bay.

However, rigid new rules and policies at airlines are keeping pets off planes and making people deal with their fears the old-fashioned way.

Lynn Nelson, a counselor with the Holistic Mental Health Clinic in St. Petersburg, provided several tips to help curb passengers' fear of flying.

"You can download your favorite binge-watching shows and movies, or an audiobook or start a book before you leave, so you're already engaged in it so by the time you're on the flight you're already into the book," Nelson said. "Another thing you can do is practice deep breathing."

Nelson has a few more ideas as well:

• Don't fight the anxiety. That will only make it worse. Acknowledge it and talk yourself down like you would a good friend or a child.

• Learn mindfulness and self-hypnosis. There are a number of apps for your phone that can help with this.

• Exchange your anxiety for excitement. Think about what you're looking forward to at your destination.

• Trust the industry. Nelson says Airline travel is safer than it's ever been.

"There's a one in 3 million chance that a person will be involved in an airline disaster," Nelson said. "That would mean you would have to fly every day for 8,200 years in order to reach the 3 million flights."

The new policy does not apply to trained service animals for individuals with disabilities, but they still have special requirements to meet in order to fly.

If you are planning to fly with any animal or pet, it is best to check with the airlines first. Many require special paperwork and at least 48 hours notice.

