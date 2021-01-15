Non-Super Bowl events happening around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s almost time for Super Bowl LV, and if you are not a football fan, then you are probably wondering what else is happening around Tampa Bay that weekend.
Whether you are chilling in St. Pete or Tampa, or only worrying about football on Super Bowl Sunday, here is a list of events to check out.
Lightning vs Red Wings game | Feb. 5 | 7 p.m. | $27+ | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa
Fishing Excursion | Feb. 5 | 7 p.m. | Free | 4905 34th St. S, St. Petersburg
St. Pete Pier Marketplace | Feb. 5 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Free | 800 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
Super Comedy Jam | Feb. 6 | 7 p.m. | $75+ | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa
Bike Bash | Feb. 6 | 12-5 p.m. | Free | 110 E Waters Ave., Tampa
Yoga in the Park | Feb. 6 | 9-10 a.m. | Free | Davis Island Waterfront, 651 Severn Ave., Tampa
New to the Zoo Tour | Feb. 6 | 8-9:30 a.m. | $100+ | ZooTampa at Lowry Park, 1101 Sligh Ave., Tampa
TASCO Drive-In Movie | Feb. 6 | 8-10 p.m. | Free | 1320 5th St N, St. Petersburg
Ybor City Saturday Market | Feb. 6 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Free | Centennial Park Ybor City, Tampa
Super Sun 5K Run | Feb. 7 | 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | $25+ | Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota
4th Annual SOUP-ER-BOWL | Feb. 7 | 12 p.m. | Free | 7220 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
