Non-Super Bowl events happening around Tampa Bay

Not a football fan? No problem. Here is a list of events happening around Tampa Bay during Super Bowl LV weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s almost time for Super Bowl LV, and if you are not a football fan, then you are probably wondering what else is happening around Tampa Bay that weekend.

Whether you are chilling in St. Pete or Tampa, or only worrying about football on Super Bowl Sunday, here is a list of events to check out.

Lightning vs Red Wings game | Feb. 5 | 7 p.m. | $27+ | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Fishing Excursion | Feb. 5 | 7 p.m. | Free | 4905 34th St. S, St. Petersburg

St. Pete Pier Marketplace | Feb. 5 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Free | 800 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

Super Comedy Jam | Feb. 6 | 7 p.m. | $75+ | Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Bike Bash | Feb. 6 | 12-5 p.m. | Free | 110 E Waters Ave., Tampa

Yoga in the Park | Feb. 6 | 9-10 a.m. | Free | Davis Island Waterfront, 651 Severn Ave., Tampa

New to the Zoo Tour | Feb. 6 | 8-9:30 a.m. | $100+ | ZooTampa at Lowry Park, 1101 Sligh Ave., Tampa

TASCO Drive-In Movie | Feb. 6 | 8-10 p.m. | Free | 1320 5th St N, St. Petersburg

Ybor City Saturday Market | Feb. 6 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Free | Centennial Park Ybor City, Tampa

Super Sun 5K Run | Feb. 7 | 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | $25+ | Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota

4th Annual SOUP-ER-BOWL | Feb. 7 | 12 p.m. | Free | 7220 Central Ave., St. Petersburg