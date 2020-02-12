x
Norwegian Cruise Line extends voyage suspension through March 2021

Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises scheduled voyages through the end of March are also canceled.
MIAMI — After suspending all remaining cruises through the end of 2020, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Wednesday it has extended cancelations through the beginning of the new year.

The cruise line said all Norwegian Cruise Line voyages set to embark from Jan. 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2021, are canceled, along with select voyages set to sail in March. 

Additionally, all voyages for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Cruises set to embark from Jan. 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021, are canceled. 

On Nov. 2, Norwegian Cruise Line said it would cancel all cruises through the end of 2020. This, shortly after the CDC replaced its "no sail" order on Oct. 30. 

In a release, Norwegian said it "will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited."

If you've booked a cruise that is now canceled, the company asks you to contact your travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

