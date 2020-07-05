What will it take to keep passengers, crews safe on flights during pandemic?

We talked with the president of the Air Line Pilots Association about what needs to be done to make flights safe during COVID-19 outbreak.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since we're all staying home, many of you had to cancel travel plans.

Eventually we'll be able to go on trips again, but what will it take to get flying back to normal? The President of the Air Line Pilots Association says the FAA needs to make CDC guidelines mandatory.

Right now airlines are requiring different safety measures, but all the passengers are going to the same airports.

"What we're seeing is because people aren't doing everything they can do, the FAA is not doing all it can do, they're exposing our passengers and our crew to additional, unnecessary and preventable risk. That to me is counter intuitive to a pilot," says Captain Joe DePete, ALPA president.

His advice when you fly is to look at the CDC guidelines and follow them to the maximum extent possible, regardless of what the airline says to do.

Let's do a deeper dive on the airline industry right now:

Tampa International Airport says operations have slowed significantly since the pandemic.

There are less than 150 daily arrivals and departures and about 2,500 daily passengers.

Compare that to a normal spring season day when it would have around 550 arrivals and departures and up to 80,000 passengers.

Notice the number of flights isn't as significant as the number of passengers. That's because airlines are still trying to keep flights going despite only having a handful on each flight.

Here are the passengers broken down by airline.

