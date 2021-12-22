Passport prices to increase by $20

"The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world," the state department wrote.

Traveling out of the country is about to cost you a little more.

Starting Monday, Dec. 27, the price of passport books will increase by $20.

For anyone 16 years and older, that means $165 for a first-time passport book and $130 for a renewal.

These prices could vary if you're renewing your U.S. passport from another country. To find out exactly how much your new passport will cost, you can use the state department's fee calculator.

"The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world," the state department wrote in a tweet.

If you're planning your trip abroad for 2022, make sure you leave plenty of time for your passport to arrive. It could take two weeks until your application is in process, and from there it could take up to 11 weeks until it's mailed to you.