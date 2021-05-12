One plane crashed south of Cherry Creek Reservoir, and the other plane was able to land safely, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — No injuries were reported after two small planes collided in midair in Arapahoe County Wednesday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

SMFR and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office both said units were responding to the area of East Belleview Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive. That's just south of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Initial reports indicate that a Cirrus SR-22 with two occupants and a Swearingen Metroliner SA226TC with one occupant collided in midair about four miles north of Centennial Airport around 10:25 a.m., a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it appears the collision happened while both planes were in the process of landing.

The pilot of the Cirrus deployed the aircraft's parachute and landed in a nearby neighborhood, the FAA said. There were no fires or fuel spills at that scene, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Watch a video of the landing below:

The pilot of the Swearingen was able to land at Centennial Airport, according to the FAA.

"This was amazing," said John Bartmann, a spokesman for the sheriff's office. "We've had several plane crashes in our jurisdiction, never have we seen a parachute deploy and bring the plane down safely."



He also said that two occupants in the Cirrus were fine and did not need to go to the hospital.

"I think everyone here was impressed by the two occupants being able to walk away with zero injuries." Bartmann said.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

As part of the investigation, they will be collecting debris that fell from the aircraft. Anyone who finds any is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.

Plane debris is all over Peoria and Belleview. Sheriff’s deputies are out marking each piece they find #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/VQKQdn7FHa — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) May 12, 2021

