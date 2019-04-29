TAMPA, Fla. — Note: the pictured plane is not the plane involved in the emergency landing

A plane headed to Miami from Dallas-Ft. Worth had to make an emergency landing Monday morning in Tampa.

Tampa International Airport said the landing happened around 8:38 a.m. with "no issues or injuries." The airport said it does not yet know why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

The plane was American Airlines flight 2519.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

