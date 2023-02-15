Breeze Airways offering 3 new routes from TPA

The introductory fares begin at $39 for a one-way trip of the new routes, Breeze Airways says.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you in the process of planning which places to visit this summer?

If the price impacts your destination choice, how about considering going to Portland, Maine, Providence, Rhode Island or Hartford, Connecticut?

If so, Breeze Airways has a new opportunity for you!

The airline announced in a news release Tuesday its newest low-fare tickets to the three nonstop destinations mentioned above that leave from Tampa International Airport this summer.

“Here we grow again,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Now Tampa Bay residents can get to Portland, Providence and Hartford twice as fast, for about half the price!”

The introductory fares begin at $39 for a one-way trip of the new routes, Breeze Airways says.

Guests on the airline can choose from three fare bundles that range in nice, nicer and nicest, with the latter being the only bundle available on flights operated with Airbus A220 aircraft.

Below are the fare bundles prices for each new route:

Portland, Maine

Nice - $59

Nicer - $99

Nicest - $249

Providence, Rhode Island

Nice - $39

Nicer - $79

Nicest - $249

Hartford, Connecticut

Nice - $39

Nicer - $79

Nicest - $249