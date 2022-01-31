Florida rejected more than 500 personalized license plates in 2021

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles can reject any combination of letters or numbers it finds objectionable.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people just have that special attachment to their car. That color? Stunning. That bumper sticker? No one else has it. Maybe the whip has a name, too.

For one person in the state of Florida last year, who maybe wanted to make their car extra unique, their LUCKYAF personalized license plate didn't make the cut by state censors. It was one of about 520 plate configurations rejected in 2021, according to documents obtained through a records request from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

State law allows the agency to reject personalized license plates it finds to be obscene. Blatant swear words aren't allowed nor are a combination of letters and numbers that make it look like it's an expletive.

Anything "deemed objectionable" may also get thrown out. Take a look at a few plates that weren't stamped last year — warning, some may find the below material, well, offensive:

1ANGRYB

DR69

EXSTACY

FAAART

FBIDEN

FFAUCI

H0LYAF

PENIX14

SL0WP0S

T BUNDY

VNASTY

According to an HSMV spokesperson, personalized license plate orders are reviewed for obscene or objectional material by office staff before reaching the state agency, where there is another review process.

Anyone who notices an objectional plate on the road can submit a complaint to their local tax collector's office or HSMV office. State law allows for the agency to recall such a plate from a driver after review.

People interested in getting a personalized license plate are asked to fill out HSMV form 83043, which can be processed at a local tax collector or local driver license and motor vehicle service center. It's worth it to first run a personalized plate idea through the agency's checker.