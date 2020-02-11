Royal Caribbean, Norwegian suspend cruise sailings through 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line said Monday cruises will be canceled through the end of the year because of ongoing complications with the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention replaced its "no-sail" order with a "conditional sailing" order in an effort to allow companies to prove they are complying with virus mitigation protocols.
In a tweet, Royal Caribbean announced: "global sailings will be suspended through December 31, 2020, with some exceptions." Norwegian said its fleet will be suspended through the end of the year, as well.
Both cruise companies already suspended operations through Nov. 30, according to USA Today.
The CDC's latest order allows companies to conduct simulated voyages to test ships' ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk.
Once a cruise line is approved for a conditional sailing certificate, the CDC said trips will need to be no longer than seven days and all crew and passengers will need to be tested for COVID-19 before they embark and before they disembark.
The agency said this order "provides a realistic timeline that anticipates COVID-19 continuing to be present and affecting cruise ship travel."
What other people are reading right now:
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- Hurricane Eta rapidly intensifies, now a major Category 4 hurricane
- 16-year-old killed in boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway; teen charged
- Bail set at $2 million for teen accused in deadly Kenosha shootings
- 17,043 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter