Unvaccinated Royal Caribbean passengers will face COVID-19 testing fees, restrictions while cruising

The testing will cost $136 and be charged to an unvaccinated guest's expense account.

MIAMI — If you haven't received your COVID-19 vaccine and were looking to sail on Royal Caribbean's "Freedom of the Seas" this July from Miami, there's going to be an additional charge on your bill.

The cruise line says unvaccinated passengers leaving from Florida will be subject to additional coronavirus testing at their own expense. Testing will apply to guests 2 and older and will begin no more than three days prior to sailing.

"If you do not wish to undergo or pay for additional testing, or adhere to these health and safety protocols, we are happy to provide you with a refund," Royal Caribbean's website states.

Unvaccinated passengers will be charged a total of $136 (USD) from a third-party testing vendor, according to the cruise line. To pay for the testing, Royal Caribbean will apply the cost to each guest's expense account.

Testing for those onboard between 2 and 15 years old will be complimentary.

Here's how it will work.

Pre-cruise: Guests 16+ will undergo an RT-PCR test no more than three days before sailing. Royal Caribbean will require documentation of a negative result prior to boarding the ship.

Terminal: All guests boarding the ship over the age of two will undergo an RT-PCR test during the check-in process.

Prior to disembarking: Guests 2+ will undergo antigen testing the day before the end of their voyage.

Those who have not been vaccinated will receive details via email ahead of their sailing and will be required to register for testing.

Vaccinated passengers will not be subject to testing requirements before boarding but will be asked to provide documentation during check-in. Royal Caribbean notes for guests to be considered fully vaccinated they must have received their second dose at least 14 days before sailing.

According to the cruise line, all of the "Freedom of the Seas" onboard crew will be vaccinated.

"Guidance for all other departure ports is still in development with federal, state and local authorities," Royal Caribbean's website states."Booked guests will be provided full details specific to their port of departure prior to sailing."

Once underway, unvaccinated passengers will also see impacts to venue and event access and dining options. Royal Caribbean says the decision was made due to a majority of the guests onboard being vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We’ll do our best to create opportunities for all guests to enjoy their time with us," it added.

Royal Caribbean says mask requirements in additional areas, separately designated seating in the main dining room and limited access to certain showtimes are among the restrictions unvaccinated passengers can expect during their cruise.

You can find answers to frequently asked questions regarding Royal Caribbean's vaccination policies here.