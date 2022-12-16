Sarasota Bradenton International Airport sees high traffic as holiday travel kicks in

The airport saw around 359,000 passengers travel through the airport this past November.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Managers of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) say Hurricane Ian forced a bump in traffic at their airport.

They say this was the busiest November they've had in history, and now they're preparing for even more holiday travelers.

The airport saw around 359,000 passengers travel through the airport this past November.

The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coast of Florida.

SRQ CEO Rick Piccolo explained even though the Fort Myers airport is operating, people are turning their attention up to the Sarasota Bradenton area as well as Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

"Future airline flight schedules indicate record-breaking months between now and next summer and we expect to end the calendar year with over 3.8 million passengers served," Piccolo said in a statement. "With Southwest Airlines recently adding Buffalo, NY and Providence, RI for March and April, our 11 airlines will now provide nonstop flights to 56 destinations from SRQ."

According to the CEO, the airport is ready for the holidays and spring break after Thanksgiving travel went smoothly.