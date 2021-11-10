Vast majority of Southwest flights on time at Tampa airport: Check your status

Only a handful of flight delays and cancellations were reported Tuesday following a weekend of mass disruption.

TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines' operations at Tampa International Airport are much improved Tuesday morning.

It's, perhaps, an understatement given a rash of flight cancellations and delays since Friday in which the carrier blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend "operational challenges."

The company was the only airline to report issues on the scale of more than 1,000 canceled flights on Sunday alone.

Tampa airport's flight status page as of Tuesday morning only shows one canceled departure to Washington, D.C., with continued service to Chicago. There are a few delayed arrivals and departures, though they're still scheduled to take off.

The airport's website still displays a banner reading, "TPA is continuing to see a high number of delays and cancelations, particularly with Southwest Airlines flights. Please check with your airline for updates."

In a statement Monday afternoon, the company said, in part, "Southwest Teams have been working diligently to restore stability to the network, and we are experiencing less disruptions on Monday. We hope to restore our full schedule as soon as possible.

"As a note, the operational challenges were not a result of Southwest Employee demonstrations, as some outlets are reporting."

The company added it "offers our sincerest regret regarding disrupted travel plans, and we look forward to a future opportunity to demonstrate our safe, reliable, friendly, and legendary Southwest Hospitality – something that Customers should always expect from Southwest Airlines."

If your flight was canceled or delayed, you can explore self-service rebooking options on Southwest.com.