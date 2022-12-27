Most Southwest flights at Tampa International Airport canceled Tuesday

The company's Wednesday schedule is suffering, as well, with the vast majority of its flights grounded.

TAMPA, Fla. — The majority of Southwest Airlines flights at Tampa International Airport are canceled for the day Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

It's a continuation of woes for the company that blamed days of flight cancellations, lost luggage and stranded holiday travelers on the recent arctic blast. At least 90 flights have been canceled Tuesday morning at Tampa's airport, the flight-tracking website shows.

And Wednesday isn't looking great, either — 104 flights are grounded, or 73 percent of its schedule.

"We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize," Southwest said in an updated statement Monday evening. Officials say the company was "fully staffed and prepared" for the holidays as the winter storm swept the country.

Luggage is still piling up at TPA. 😩🧳 @JennyWTSP is at the airport this morning with the latest on delays and cancellations. #Brightside https://t.co/Or9bPuHiJm pic.twitter.com/Ol4XXmSWjo — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) December 27, 2022

Impacted customers may still deal with struggles as Southwest plans to operate about a third of its total nationwide schedule for the next several days. Those customers are encouraged to use the company's online tools to change or cancel their flights.

Hundreds of bags were seen in the claim area at Tampa's airport Monday and Tuesday while passengers, now without a flight, became frustrated about what exactly happened to their checked luggage.

Kay Nowak, a Spring Hill resident who wished to travel to Chicago for Christmas, found out her luggage had somehow made the trip.

"I’m 83 years old and I’ve traveled a lot of Christmases — and this is the worst," Nowak told 10 Tampa Bay.