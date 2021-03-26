x
Southwest adds new nonstop flight destinations to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

The airline said it would be adding the nonstop services this summer.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
A Southwest Airlines plane taxis Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines announced it would be adding two nonstop flight destinations for Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The airline said it would be adding nonstop services between SRQ and Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, as well as Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Flights will begin departing to these destinations in the summer, Southwest said. They will be scheduled for Saturdays only. 

Earlier this year Southwest began service between SRQ and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

