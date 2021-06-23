You'll be able to hitch a ride to space in a balloon for $125K by 2024

Regular people are being given the same opportunity as astronauts in the Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune experience. Tickets start at $125,000.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — One Florida company is continuing to prove you don't have to be an astronaut aren't to visit space.

According to Florida Today, Space Perspective is set to offer $125,000 balloon rides to space from the Kennedy Space Center on the spacecraft Neptune One.

It's an experience the company says will be the "most breathtaking six hours of your life."

Taber MaCallum, founder and co-CEO along with wife and co-CEO, Jane Poynter told the outlet the response to their creation has been "insanely good."

Neptune One is designed to carry eight passengers to the edge of space and back in a pressurized capsule for up to two hours before descent.

Although the spaceflights are not set to officially launch until 2024, reservations are currently being accepted online but slots are filling up quick. The only bookings left are for 2025 after more than 230 seats were reserved for the experience's inaugural year.

