Spirit Airlines keeps canceling flights at Tampa International Airport

After a rough day of cancelations Monday in Tampa, the carrier is eliminating some flights yet again Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spirit Airlines is dealing with the perfect storm of problems, and it may screw up your travel.

The ultra-low-cost carrier says it's tackling "overlapping operational challenges" related to weather, staffing shortages and trouble with its systems. In response, the airline is canceling many flights again Tuesday – including at Tampa International Airport.

Spirit says the "proacting cancellations" will help it reset operations.

A total of 20 inbound and outbound flights were canceled Monday at TPA. As of Tuesday morning, Spirit had already canceled 15 flights through Tampa. So, if you were planning to fly to Cleveland, Chicago or Atlantic City – among other destinations – your plans may be changing.

Nationwide, Spirit canceled nearly 300 flights on Tuesday, based on data from FlightAware. That's a slight drop from the day before.

"We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly. We're working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our Guests," Spirit wrote in a statement.

Travelers should check their flight statuses before heading to the airport.