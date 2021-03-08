Spirit Airlines cancels more flights at Tampa International Airport

After several days of cancelations since the weekend, the carrier is eliminating some flights yet again Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spirit Airlines is dealing with the perfect storm of problems, and it may screw up your travel.

The ultra-low-cost carrier says it's tackling "overlapping operational challenges" related to weather, staffing shortages and trouble with its systems. In response, the airline is canceling many flights again Wednesday – including at Tampa International Airport.

Spirit says the "proacting cancellations" will help it reset operations.

A total of 20 inbound and outbound flights were canceled Monday and at least 15 on Tuesday at TPA. As of Wednesday morning, Spirit had already canceled at least 14 flights through Tampa. So, if you were planning to fly to Indianapolis, Cleveland or Fort Lauderdale – among other destinations – your plans may be changing.

Nationwide, Spirit canceled nearly 300 flights on Tuesday, based on data from FlightAware. That's a slight drop from the day before.

"We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly. We're working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our Guests," Spirit wrote in a statement.

Travelers should check their flight statuses before heading to the airport.

"As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused," Spirit added.