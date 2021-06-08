Frustrations continue for passengers as Spirit cancels 21 more flights at TPA

Continued staffing issues and inclement weather has created problems for the carrier, the company told CBS News.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spirit Airlines is ending a busy week with continued frustrations among passengers at Tampa International Airport.

Airport officials confirmed Friday morning that the ultra-low-cost carrier has canceled at least 21 additional flights, with 19 more still on its schedule. The total number of canceled flights for this week has surpassed more than 1,700 nationwide, according to CBS News.

The company has blamed a combination of staff shortages and bad weather for the ongoing issues.

"It's heart-wrenching. It's a terrible experience, and we're doing our best to make up for that, and I believe we have, so that those people are either where they belong, or they're in a hotel or are afforded the option to go somewhere else," President and CEO Ted Christie told CBS.

Travelers are asked to check their flight statuses before heading to the airport. Flights affected Friday morning at Tampa International Airport include departures to Detroit, Atlanta and Chicago, as well as arrivals from Indianapolis, New Orleans and Houston.

"As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused," Spirit said in a statement earlier this week.