Spirit Airlines flying to 4 new cities from Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Florida — If you're looking for a cheap vacation, Spirit Airlines is launching flights to four new cities from TPA this fall.

For the first time ever, the "ultra-low-cost carrier" is adding non-stop service to Charlotte, Norfolk, Richmond and Charleston from Tampa International Airport starting on Nov. 15.

In addition to the new routes, Spirit is resuming daily flights to Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Indianapolis on Oct. 5, plus flights to Houston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, starting Nov. 15.

"Our friends at Spirit recently celebrated their 30th anniversary at TPA with us, and we’re thrilled to see this ultra-low-cost carrier now adding so many great destinations," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said.

While some of these flights will be daily, others will be operating four times a week. Here's a breakdown of when the new routes from TPA will be available.

Boston, MA (BOS) - Daily flights from TPA starting Oct. 5

Charlotte, NC (CLT) - Daily flights from TPA starting Oct. 5

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) - Daily flights from TPA starting Oct. 5

Indianapolis, IN (IND) - Daily flights from TPA starting Oct. 5

Houston, TX (IAH) - Daily flights from TPA starting Nov. 15

Philadelphia, PA (PHL) - Daily flights from TPA starting Nov. 15

Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) - Daily flights from TPA starting Nov. 15

Charleston, SC (CHS) - 4 flights from TPA per week starting Nov. 15

Columbus, OH (CMH) - 4 flights from TPA per week starting Nov. 15

Norfolk, VA (ORF) - 4 flights from TPA per week starting Nov. 15

Richmond, VA (RIC) - 4 flights from TPA per week starting Nov. 15

With the additional routes, Spirit will offer service to 21 cities from TPA starting Nov. 15. That will make it the airline with the second-highest number of non-stop destinations to and from TPA behind Southwest Airlines.

"Our Tampa guests have embraced Spirit’s low-fare, high-value service over the last three decades, allowing us to grow and bring More Go to incredible destinations, including these four new flights and other resuming routes," John Kirby, the airline's vice president of network planning, said in a statement.