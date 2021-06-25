Spirit announces new flights taking off from Tampa International Airport

More low-cost flights are coming to TPA.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were looking for a low-cost option to make your way from Tampa to Milwaukee, you're in luck.

Spirit Airlines announced Friday it will begin nonstop daily flights from Tampa International Airport to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport this fall.

According to TPA, the additional flight strategy "gives travelers from the Tampa Bay area another option in visiting the friendly city known for its famous breweries and baseball."

The new flights come at a time when the Tampa Bay area is seeing an increase in visitors from the Milwaukee area. TPA says, in the first few months of 2021, visitor traffic has increased 101 percent compared to 2019.

"Overall, there’s been an explosion of Midwest visitors flocking to the Tampa Bay area beaches and attractions, and airlines have added several new TPA routes to meet this demand," the airport said.

Spirit flights will launch from Airside A on Nov. 17.