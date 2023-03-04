Making the most of spring and summer travel for 2023

Travel experts weigh in on popular destinations in Florida, the U.S. and internationally.

TAMPA, Fla. — As spring break is upon us, if you want to have plans and want to travel, experts say you should be making them now.

AAA predicts 40% of Floridians will take a spring break vacation. Hot spots in the U.S. include Ski resorts like Breckenridge, Vail, Aspen and Park City, Utah. Other popular locations are Nashville, Las Vegas, Ashville, North Carolina and Savannah, Georgia. It’s no surprise our beaches in the Tampa Bay area are among the top spots for spring breakers as well.

According to the Travel and Leisure company, top spots across the pond for a cultural experience include the United Kingdom, Venice and Morocco. For food and wine, Athens, Greece is a popular spot and for a big city feel, Madrid, Spain. Another popular international travel spot is Bermuda.

“Internationally, families and college students are interested in The Bahamas, Caribbean Islands, Mexico,” AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Places where you can find numerous all-inclusive options that cover various accommodations, drinks and entertainment without having to leave the resort are very popular.”

AAA reports top considerations for picking destinations include community, nature, culture, family and adventure.

“Clearwater and Miami beaches are among some of the hot spots. Orlando, of course, is an extremely popular destination for families with the various attractions and accessibility the fact that it's centrally located within the state makes it easier for people to drive to,” Jenkins said.

If getting into nature is your thing, there are 11 national parks in Florida you can explore. For most, you can make a one-day trip out of it.

Making the most of your travel can be hard when things don’t go as expected. Flight delays and cancellations can put a damper on plans. Travel expert and blogger Lauren Gay, known as @outdoorsydiva, says travel insurance is always something to consider.

"It's something so many people neglect and it's very worth it,” Gay said.

She says the best kind of insurance is one that offers epidemic coverage, medical care benefits and allows you to cancel for any reason.

"Next, you want to be sure you have a little bit of cushion," Gay said. "You want to have some space on your credit card for an emergency fund just in case the worst happens, and you have to go and re-book something."



She says it’s also important to sign up for text alerts from the airline so you don't miss anything and to stay away from non-refundable tickets.

"I know it costs a little bit more money but definitely worth it because you could end up stuck," Gay said.

If you do get stuck, Gay says instead of waiting in a long line to re-book, try doing it virtually.

"I've used it myself and they are able to do the exact same thing that the gate agent can do," she said. "Many of them even use a camera."