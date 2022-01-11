St. Pete-Clearwater airport marks the busiest December in history

The airport saw more than 200,000 travelers in the last month of 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport finished off 2021 stronger than ever.

The airport recorded its busiest December in history, with more than 200,000 travelers passing through its terminals, according to the latest passenger report.

Traffic was up 67 percent compared to December 2020, when airline travel was dramatically decreased due to the pandemic. However, the latest passenger numbers even surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with a two percent increase over December 2019 numbers.

This comes just months after St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport saw its busiest month of all time in July with 262,681 passengers flying in and out.

The airport grew significantly in 2021, adding 11 new destinations, nine of which were added by low-cost carrier Allegiant. It also expanded service through two new airlines in the last year, Swoop and Sun County airlines.

"PIE now has 65 non-stop destinations, the most in our history. Here's to 2022 and a happy new year!" the airport wrote.