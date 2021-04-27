Sun Country to launch service from Minneapolis to St. Pete-Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People looking to escape the early season snowfall -- or hey, wanting to go see some snowflakes -- will have a new option later this year at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport.
Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday announced it will begin service to the Tampa Bay airport from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting on Nov. 25, 2021 -- Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release.
Flights will operate four times each week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.
The company says the announcement is part of an expansion, with 18 new nonstop routes and nine new airports.
"With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this winter to enjoy the Sunshine State," Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said in a statement. "We [sic] know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we're here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about."
Intorducationary fares are as low as $79 one-way, the company says, with double points being offered to reward members if they book by May 4.
St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport recently reported a 23-percent increase in passengers in March 2021 over March 2020 -- its first monthly increase in 2021 since the coronavirus pandemic significantly slowed travel.
