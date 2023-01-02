Florida drivers starting to see SunPass rebate hit their account — have you?

If you took at least 35 trips in January using toll roads, you should see credit added to your account.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you've been busy taking Florida's toll roads since the beginning of the year, it should be paying off now. People are starting to see 50% credit back on their accounts for taking at least 35 trips through a toll road using their SunPass or E-ZPass transponders.

You didn't need to do anything to benefit from the program, just so long as your account is in good standing and you took the required number of trips.

Some people have reported getting an email in their inbox informing them of the automatic credit to their accounts. The email also detailed instructions on how to see the rebate reflected on your account.

The 50% SunPass rebate program took effect on Jan. 1 after Florida lawmakers passed a law in December during a special session to give drivers a toll rebate.

Under the new law, commuters who use SunPass or E-ZPass transponders at least 35 times or more each month will get 50% of their toll amount credited back to their accounts.

When the law passed, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the way the rebate program is designed ensures Floridians, not tourists, will benefit from it.

The new law expanded on DeSantis' SunPass Savings Program, which he announced back in August 2022 and took effect that September. DeSantis explained at the time that the particular program would not cover every toll road in the state because of different authorities managing different toll roads. The amount of money rebated was also smaller under the governor-created program.

However, with action from Florida lawmakers during December's special session, the new law now applies to every toll road across the state. This accelerated the timeline DeSantis proposed.

Tampa Bay area commuters will see 50% rebates if they use their SunPass or E-ZPass at least 35 times a month on the following area toll roads:

I-4 Connector

Pinellas Bayway

Polk Parkway

Selmon Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Veterans Expressway

For all other toll roads included across the state, click here to see the full map.