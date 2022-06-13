Tampa airport seeing nearly 60,000 passengers daily ahead of 4th of July travel

The average is higher than last year's daily average of 49,631 passengers traveling.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa International Airport is seeing a lot more foot traffic this year, and the summer is just beginning.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the airport is seeing an estimated 60,000 passengers a day at TPA, according to a spokesperson. That number shows an increase in comparison to last year's data showing the daily average of passengers traveling through TPA at 49,631.

Over the last couple of major holidays, Tampa International Airport and other airports across the U.S. have seen delays and cancellations on Easter weekend and Memorial Day weekend.

So what could that mean for the July 4th holiday?

According to U.S. Travel Association, more than one-quarter of travelers plan to spend significantly more this summer. The association says it can be credited to higher prices nationwide and accumulated savings. In addition, July is one of the busiest travel months, Roger Down of the U.S. Travel Association told the CBS Evening News, USA Today reports. "Fridays, June, July and August," Down said.

Between busy travel months, the potential for a weather delay and more passengers looking to travel this year, the airport could get busy.

TPA offers summer travel tips for passengers ahead of arriving at the airport: Arrive early to sail through security, book your parking at TPA ahead of time and choose express if you're traveling without luggage.