Tampa International Airport reports handful of flight delays, cancellations

If American or Delta is your carrier, double check your flight status.

TAMPA, Fla. — Several flights at Tampa International Airport are delayed or canceled Monday morning following a difficult weekend for many airlines across the country.

There are 16 flights that are running a bit behind schedule as of this writing, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The airport also is dealing with 11 canceled flights, with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines experiencing the most issues.

People are encouraged to check with their airline and Tampa International Airport's flight status page for the latest information.

More than 6,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend because of a combination of factors, including bad weather and "air traffic control actions" on Saturday, Delta told The Associated Press. The company announced late last week that it would reduce service during the summer to streamline its operations amid staffing shortages and weather issues.

The AP found, citing data from the travel firm Hopper, that domestic airline fares this summer are averaging more than $400 — a 24-percent increase from this time in 2019. It's also a 45-percent increase from this time a year ago.