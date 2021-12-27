Delta, Spirit, others report delays and cancellations at Tampa airport

Weekend travel woes continue into the post-Christmas work week.

TAMPA, Fla. — For many holiday travelers, it's not the most enjoyable time of the year.

At least 17 flights have been canceled to and from Tampa International Airport as of Monday morning, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. At least 17 more are delayed.

The bulk of the day's canceled flights, five as of this writing, are handled by Spirit Airlines, with JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines also reporting issues.

It's a trend extending into the post-Christmas work week as airlines have canceled hundreds of flights while citing staffing problems because of COVID-19. American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls told The Associated Press that recent Christmas cancellations stemmed from virus-related sick calls.

There are signs of improvement, however. While around 1,000 flights were canceled Saturday nationwide, just more than 700 have been called off Monday.

Health officials warn the days and weeks ahead following holiday gatherings likely will bring about an even larger spike of COVID-19 cases driven by the more infectious omicron variant. So far, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows virus-related hospitalizations have remained relatively stable, but it might not last.

That's why COVID vaccinations, boosters and other mitigation measures like masking up in public spaces and social distancing remain the most important ways to fight the virus, doctors say.