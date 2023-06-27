Tampa International Airport reports several delays, cancellations

Check with your carrier for the latest flight information.

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers are advised to check in with their airline Tuesday as flight delays and cancellations stack up at Tampa International Airport.

Bad weather and failing technology were cited as factors that led to cascading issues across the country, according to The Associated Press. The Federal Aviation Administration was said to have paused operations for some time Sunday in the Washington, D.C., area.

And a line of severe storms led to several issues at major East Coast hubs Monday night.

Back home in Tampa Bay, the airport is reporting at least 99 delays and 32 cancellations on its real-time tracker.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows at least 1,935 delays and 1,380 cancellations before noon Tuesday. Airports most affected include Newark Liberty International Airport, O'Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

All major carriers will rebook passengers on the same airline during a controllable delay — a delay within the airline's control — at no additional cost, according to the Department of Transportation. Fewer, however, will rebook people on another airline with which it has an agreement. Airlines including Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines do not.

And no major U.S. carrier provides cash compensation when a controllable cancellation results in a passenger waiting for three hours or more from their scheduled departure time, the DOT dashboard shows.

Many delays and cancellations depend on the circumstances, so it's best to check with your carrier to figure out what options are available.