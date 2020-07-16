Tampa International Airport taps technology to keep facilities sanitized

New machines using robot software will quickly sanitize and disinfect areas within the airport.

TAMPA, Fla — With the rising cases seen across the state, there's an increased focus on cleanliness.

As Tampa International Airport continues to welcome passengers, it's utilizing robot software to deep clean and sanitize throughout the airport.

"We are using a lot of different technologies to get more coverage of cleaning and get it done in half the time. We have a handrail machine that cleans miles and miles of handrails. It's really easy, you strap it on to the escalator and it automatically sanitizes and cleans the stairwell." said Emily Nipps, spokesperson for Tampa International Airport.

It's called Thomsen’s handrail cleaning system, and can sanitize escalator handrails a mile a minute, according to airport officials.

The airport, in partnership with Flagship Janitorial Cleaning Services, is using several of the new devices to assist in sanitation efforts, such as the "Kaivac," which is used for touchless restroom cleaning and disinfecting.

There's also the "Karcher misters" that spray disinfectant evenly across a surface to clean large areas in a short amount of time. And, there's the "Victory electrostatic sprayers" that are used to disinfect touchpoints such as elevator buttons and tabletops.

Lastly, "T7 Autonomous auto scrubbers" are used to wash floors without a human driver. It is programmed to scrub an area while the driver can perform other duties.

"A lot of airports are doing this. If you're traveling now you’ll see honestly where airports and airlines have never been cleaner. we're doing to this to extra precaution and stop the spread of germs.” Nipps said.

Later this year, the airport also plans to install "smart restroom" software to monitor traffic flow in and out of facilities.

"We can use the data from the machine to know exactly how many people are in that area or restroom and deploy janitorial staff to keep it clean and sanitized regularly with little build-up," Nipps said.

As the airport rolls out its new technology to effectively clean the facility, it's asking passengers to remember to wear their face masks. The airport is also providing face masks free of charge. It also suggests that travelers limit their touchpoints, arrive early and avoid going into the main terminal to meet someone.

To find out more about what Tampa International Airport is doing to keep their facilities safe and clean, click here.

What other people are reading right now: