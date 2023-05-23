Tampa International Airport already seeing more passengers compared to 2019, expects busy summer

Passengers should plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flight departures and three hours before international flights.

TAMPA, Fla. — Is it just us or are you in need of a vacation, too? If you're planning on flying out of Tampa International Airport, get ready for a busy summer season.

Already, TPA is predicting its busiest summer yet. That's why airlines have added extra routes and seat capacity for expected high demand. In addition, TSA has reported record passenger volumes across the country.

TPA predicts seeing 70,000 passengers per day, reaching 90,000 passengers on busy days like Saturdays and Sundays. The airport is already seeing nearly 5 percent more passengers than at this same time in 2019.

With a busy flying schedule ahead for TPA, the airport suggests passengers plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flight departures and three hours before international flights.

The following tips will also make for a smoother departure.