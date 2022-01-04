Tampa International Airport sees number of delays, cancellations leading into weekend

As of now, the airport said weather-related issues are impacting the flights.

TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone planning on hopping on a flight to Tampa may experience some delays.

Flights to Tampa International Airport are seeing some delays and cancellations stack up Friday evening, leading into the weekend.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, FlightAware reports a total of 225 delays and 40 cancellations for flights. As of now, the airport said "weather-related" issues are impacting the flights.

"The delays and cancellations were primarily due to weather conditions both locally and elsewhere across the country yesterday and today," a TPA spokesperson wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

TPA and other Florida airports are experiencing weather-related impacts. Please check with your airline on the most up-to-date flight information. — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) April 1, 2022

TPA adds that delays will be easing up but encourages travelers to arrive to the airports at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Flights being delayed may be a blessing in disguise for some travelers who were hoping to soak in the sun around the Tampa Bay area.

Storms are supposed to fill the area Saturday, bringing strong to severe weather for residents.

While Saturday morning is looking dry and humid with temperatures in the 70s, shortly after lunchtime storm chances start to increase. There are two main complexes of storms we will be watching Saturday afternoon.

The first will be toward the Nature Coast where a complex of storms will fire up in the gulf but then push east as the afternoon progresses. About 2-6 p.m. will be the greatest risk toward the Nature Coast.

During that timeframe, we will also be watching some storms fire up inland along a sea breeze.