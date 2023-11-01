Flights at Tampa airport, nationwide paused amid FAA system outage

According to TPA spokesperson Beau Zimmer, the FAA is having "issues communicating with aircraft" and as a result is "causing airlines to make adjustments."

TAMPA, Fla. — All domestic flights across the U.S. are being delayed from taking off until 9 a.m. as the Federal Aviation Administration works to fix a nationwide system outage.

The flight woes began early Wednesday as some flights were delayed at Tampa International Airport (TPA), airport operations confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

A tweet from the FAA says, "The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET."

According to TPA spokesperson Beau Zimmer, the FAA is having "issues communicating with aircraft" and as a result is "causing airlines to make adjustments."

Zimmer goes on to say the FAA's computer system that sends special advisories to aircraft, called the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, system, "appears to be malfunctioning nationwide."

Before the FAA put the pause on all domestic flights, some flights out of TPA were still able to take off and land, according to the airport.

TPA tweeted early Wednesday morning, "An FAA communication system is experiencing technical issues this morning, impacting some flights nationwide. Please check with your airline for the latest information about your flight schedule."

