TPA leaders want your input on future plans

TPA is hosting a public meeting for its master plan at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Today is your chance to join the conversation about future plans for Tampa International Airport. It seems like every time you come to the airport now, there's something new.

Over the last few years, the airport has made some major updates to make it more convenient for travelers and there's more to come.

That includes a new airside terminal, called Airside D. That would allow the airport to serve nearly 10 million more people a year. It would have 3 levels and 16 gates. It's expected to be complete in 2027 and open to passengers in 2028.

Plans also include expanding the main terminal's baggage claim areas and renovating the second-floor ticketing level. Vice President of Development Jeff Siddle says the big reason they need to keep updating the airport is to keep up with growth.

"One of the requirements the FAA has for every airport is you should be updating your master plans every 5 to 7 years," Siddle said. "And so in that process, we look at a 20-year outlook for the campus and the requirements on our campus. What we look at is our campus, our facilities, and what we have to be able to accommodate the growth of the region. So we measure ourselves against those three planning activity levels."

TPA leaders will also be showing the plans they have going all the way to 2042 when they project the airport will be serving 39 million people a year.