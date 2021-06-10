New nonstop routes coming to Tampa International Airport

Alaska Airlines and American Airlines are expanding flight offerings in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — You'll soon be able to book more nonstop flights to destinations across the U.S. from Tampa International Airport.

On Thursday, Alaska Airlines announced a new nonstop service from Tampa to Portland (PDX) that begins Dec. 16. While American Airlines will begin flying nonstop from Tampa to Los Angeles (LAX) on Oct 7.

American also plans to launch twice-daily service to Nashville (BNA) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) from Tampa on Nov. 2.

"We are thrilled that American and Alaska see the same opportunity in Tampa Bay that we see," said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. "Our future is bright and we are extremely grateful that our airlines continue to grow and succeed at TPA."

The airport says the air service announcements will help strengthen Tampa's connections and push the airport beyond its pre-pandemic levels.

A connection with Portland is a first for TPA, according to a press release, and allows the Tampa Bay area to be connected with "one of its largest underserved destinations." The new connections for American make it the second-largest carrier at TPA.

"This huge win for Tampa International Airport now gives us an important connection to the West Coast and one that we've been pursuing for years," said Lopano. "Tampa Bay residents have been clamoring for this service, and we're beyond thrilled Alaska Airlines is growing its presence here with this exciting new route."

The seasonal service to Portland is expected to operate four days a week between December and April. Flights will depart Portland at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Tampa at 8:29 p.m. Returning flights will leave TPA the following morning at 8 a.m.