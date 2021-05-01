Tampa International Airport expects 65,000 daily passengers for Memorial Day weekend

You'll want to be sure to arrive early for your flight to avoid rushing to your gate.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's going to be a busy weekend at Tampa International Airport with travelers looking to spend Memorial Day weekend a little bit farther from home.

TPA says it expects to see 65,000 passengers a day over the long weekend, which is about a 75-80 percent increase from pre-pandemic times.

AAA Travel says it expects more than 37 million people across the U.S. to travel for the holiday weekend. That's up 60-percent from last year, the report says.

Meaning, after being stuck at home quarantining during COVID likely has people itching to take a trip.

To ensure you don't miss your flight and start your trip off on the wrong foot, the airport is recommending people arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

TPA also reminds guests that the Transportation Security Administration still requires mask-wearing on planes and in airports. So, you'll want to be sure to mask up before heading inside.

You can check your flight status here.