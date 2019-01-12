TAMPA, Fla. — If you're either in town for the holidays and getting ready to head out or just getting back, the airport is going to be busy.

"We thought if we came on Saturday night it would be a little bit quieter and it really was in Chicago, but here it's a lot busier than I expected," Mimi Chernick said.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is the second busiest day for travel at Tampa International Airport, with 30,000 more passengers than normal traveling through.

"A lot of children traveling that are excited and a lot more kindness! People are really very nice," Chernick said.

Lines are long, holiday music is playing, and everyone's just trying to make it home on time.

"We were concerned about the weather. Not so good at home, but so far so good! We're on time," Anne Schilder said.

TPA did see some delays in colder parts of the country, but travelers say it's all about timing.

"We've got a two hour delay. I think if you just pick your times and be diligent on when you're leaving and going, you won't have any problems," Dwayne Frewin said.

The stress of the holidays can be a headache, but almost everyone at the airport says nothing beats a little extra time with family.

"If you keep a positive attitude, I mean its worth it. Definitely worth it," Morgan Bryan said.

