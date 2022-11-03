x
Check your flight: Tampa airport sees delays, cancellations as storms move through

The airport is urging travelers to check with their airlines if they plan on flying out today.

TAMPA, Fla. — As a line of severe storms moves through the area Saturday morning, travelers at Tampa International Airport are facing dozens of delays and cancellations.

As of Saturday morning, TPA has seen more than 216 delays and 52 cancellations, a representative from the airport told 10 Tampa Bay.

Keep in mind, this is all happening on one of the busiest spring break weekends for TPA, along with the SEC Men's Basketball tournament being hosted at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.

Airport reps said they are expecting 80,000 travelers on Saturday and Sunday.

You can keep up with the latest storm updates here.

