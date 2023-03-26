TPA sees major flight delays due to thunderstorms

The airport was experiences departure delays of 31-45 minutes, according to FlightAware.

TAMPA, Fla. — Weather is causing major delays Sunday at Tampa International Airport during an already busy travel season.

As of Sunday evening, TPA has had eight cancellations and 306 delays, according to the flight-tracking site Flight Aware.

Severe thunderstorms moving over Georgia are to blame for the delays, which reportedly held up departing flights for 31-45 minutes.

This comes in the middle of Spring Break season, a particularly busy time for the airport. TPA projected as many as 90,000 travelers on peak days compared to its typical 60,000.

The airport suggests passengers arrive two hours before for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Booking parking online is also an option to guarantee a spot in a preferred parking facility.

The Blue Express Curbside line also allows passengers without a checked bag to bypass the ticketing level and arrive directly to the transfer level of the main terminal.

SPRING BREAK IS HERE AND WE’RE BUSY 👋 Here are a few tips to make your trip a smooth one: ⁰⁰⏰ ARRIVE EARLY⁰⁰🚙 Use our express curbs if traveling without checked bags ⁰⁰🅿️ Plan ahead for parking ⁰⁰🚫 Avoid circling pic.twitter.com/K4ge0Ja2Jw — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) March 7, 2023