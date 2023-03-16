Tampa lands on Time's 'World's Greatest Places 2023'

Tampa Bay was named among 50 places like Giza and Saqqara in Egypt and Dijon, France.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Some may know it as paradise. A nirvana. Seventh heaven. Others just call it Tampa. And according to Time Magazine, it's one of the World's Greatest Places in 2023.

Tampa's delightful Riverwalk and warm weather caught the attention of the magazine's staff — some of a few reasons that make the city one of the best of the best. Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and even shout-outs to St. Petersburg and Gulf coastal locations helped the city's cause.

Time said it complied the list using its "international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

As a result, Time gathered 50 places, new and old, which included places like Giza and Saqqara in Egypt and Dijon, France.

"This year’s list also includes reporting to help readers navigate the sometimes chaotic travel industry, from what to do when something inevitably goes wrong at the airport, to how cruises have changed since the pandemic, and how to score the best flight and hotel deals," the magazine wrote.

The magazine dubbed the city as Florida's "city du jour" and described the city as "waterfront fun" that would make the perfect weekend stay. It mentioned Tampa's Water Street, which they said was a landmark project that was redefining downtown.

Back in February, the Tampa Riverwalk claimed second place among USA Today's "America's Top 10 Riverwalks." After many votes, the riverwalk came behind Detroit's International Riverwalk, Friends of the Riverwalk announced in a news release. This is the first time Tampa has been nominated in USA Today's Reader's Choice Travel Awards.