ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people move to Florida because they don't want to deal with long winters full of cold and snow, but a quick vacation to a wintery playground can be the perfect escape.

Snow is fluffy and white and full of fun and possibilities. Resorts across Colorado now recognize that while skiing is the main attraction, some people just want to play in the snow.

Jeanenne Tornatore is a travel expert.

"Certainly there's so much to do at these resorts beyond actually going downhill," she said. "They have tubing, snowshoeing, dog sledding. There are all kinds of these things at resorts throughout Colorado."

And it doesn't have to cost an arm and a 'broken' leg to visit the winter wonderland.

"That first week in January right after New Years is what I like to think of as a secret week," she added. "Everyone has just been on their holiday vacations. They're going back to school, they're going back to work. If you have the flexibility to travel one of the first two weeks in January, do it."

That's when resorts are slow, so Tornatore says they also offer great lessons and lift packages.

"Then I would also point people to look, when you're thinking about those long holiday weekends like MLK and President's weekend," she said. "Think about traveling the week right after. So many people travel over those long three day weekends that right after those, we see a lot more availability."

Traveling anywhere during the winter can lead to unexpected flight delays and changes, so Tornatore has some good advice.

1. Try to fit all your stuff in a carry-on.

"If it's all in a carry-on and your flight gets canceled or delayed, and you need to switch planes or switch flights, if you have your luggage with you, you have much more ability to do that," she said.

2. Opt-in for any travel alerts.

"The sooner you get alerted that there's a change to your flight, the sooner you can make other plans," she said.

3. Download the airline apps!

"So you have the ability to go on and make changes yourself, because again, the sooner you can do that when there's hundreds of people needing to make changes, the better luck you're going to have of getting where you want to go."

